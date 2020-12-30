LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses and the car involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian Saturday.
NHP said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 26 on Spring Mountain Road near Las Vegas Boulevard. NHP said a dark-colored passenger car was travelling eastbound on Spring Mountain while a woman was crossing the street southbound outside of the crosswalk.
NHP said the vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the scene with out stopping. Police said surveillance footage showed the car in question had significant windshield damage from the crash. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center in serious condition.
NHP described the vehicle as a dark-colored passenger car, possibly a Mercedes, with obvious windshield damage. The car was last seen in the area of Sands and Koval.
Anyone with information about the crash or anyone who may have seen the vehicle is asked to contact NHP at (702)486-4100 or Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555. Callers can remain anonymous.
