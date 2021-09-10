LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash late Thursday night.
NHP Southern Command said the crash happened on I-15 and the mile marker 75 northbound offramp, near Valley of Fire. NHP said it was a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Additional details weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.