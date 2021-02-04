LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigated a fatal wrong-way crash near Moapa Valley Thursday evening.
According to NHP, troopers were notified of a crash on I-15 near Clark County Mile Marker 101, in the Moapa Valley and Overton area around 10 p.m..
A driver from a pickup and sprinter van were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
#Update Fatal wrong way crash I-15 / Clark County Mile Marker 101. SB travel lanes have been reopened. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine pic.twitter.com/kOA25zWxzc— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 5, 2021
Drivers should expect delays and southbound I-15 was closed Thursday night. I-15 reopened early Friday morning.
#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash. Two deceased. I-15 SB near Clark County Mile Marker 101. Southbound I-15 closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 5, 2021
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
