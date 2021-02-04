Fatal wrong-way crash near Moapa on Feb. 5, 2021. (NHP)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigated a fatal wrong-way crash near Moapa Valley Thursday evening.

According to NHP, troopers were notified of a crash on I-15 near Clark County Mile Marker 101, in the Moapa Valley and Overton area around 10 p.m.. 

A driver from a pickup and sprinter van were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Drivers should expect delays and southbound I-15 was closed Thursday night. I-15 reopened early Friday morning.

