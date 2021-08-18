LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the far northeast valley Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Aug. 18 on N. Las Vegas Boulevard and N. Sloan Lane.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan was closed for investigation. Additional details weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
