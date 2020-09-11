LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol investigated wrong-way crash early Friday morning.
NHP said the crash happened on US 95 northbound near Russell Road around 1:48 a.m. NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said a gold Hummer H2 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and hit a silver Nissan Sentra head on.
The female driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. NHP identified the woman as 58-year-old Susan Teves.
The male driver of the Hummer, later identified as 32-year-old Benjamin Ames, suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.
Ames was arrested on multiple charges, including:
- Probation violation
- DUI resulting in death
- Reckless driving resulting in death
- Duty to stop at the scene of accident
- Driving wrong way on a one-way road
- Fail to give information to party at vehicle accident
- Driver failure to report unattended vehicle
- Proof of insurance
- Failure to wear a seat belt
"It appears that someone, we suspect made a very poor choice causing another person their life," Smaka said. "We always recommend everyone, there’s never any reason to drive impaired and we always want to remind everyone to buckle up and watch your speed."
The crash closed US 95 northbound. NHP said to expect major delays and avoid the area. NHP said US 95 reopened around 8:45 a.m.
The crash marks the 41st fatal crash in NHP's jurisdiction in 2020, resulting in 47 fatalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.