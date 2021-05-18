LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the drivers involved in a crash with a box truck Tuesday morning fled the scene before first responders arrived.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. May 18 in the northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Boulder Highway.
Witnesses said a Ford Focus made an unsafe lane change and the front left of the Ford hit the back right of the box truck, Wellman said. The impact caused the box truck to rotate clockwise while still connected to the Ford, eventually leading to the Ford getting wedged under the truck.
Both vehicles came to a rest in the shoulder of U.S. 95. Before officers arrived, witnesses said the Ford driver climbed out of the window and ran from the scene onto the on-ramp.
The driver of the box truck was taken to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries.
Wellman said police are still looking for the driver involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.
