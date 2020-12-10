LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --- Five people were killed and three people were injured in a crash involving a box truck and multiple bicycles Thursday morning near Boulder City, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
About 9:39 a.m. near Mile Mark 36, just south of Boulder City, units were called to the fatal scene. According to NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk, the driver of the truck remained on scene and was uninjured in the crash.
According to NHP, a group of bicycle enthusiasts were traveling together on southbound US-95 with a Subaru Hatchback "safety pickup" trailing behind. Police said the riders were struck by a white box truck "for reasons unknown" after it crossed into the bicycle lane.
One rider was airlifted to UMC Trauma, while the driver of the safety vehicle was taken to Sunrise Hospital, according to NHP Trooper Travis Smaka. An additional rider sustained minor injuries due to debris, but was not transported. NHP troopers initially said four people were injured.
NHP's commercial units were called to inspect the truck's breaks, tires and overall function following the crash. Impairment is not suspected and the driver of the box truck is cooperating with police.
According to one of the victim's on scene, the bicycle ride was an annual event the group took part in.
The highway should reopen in about 2 hours, according to Smaka.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
#FatalCrash involving a box truck and multiple bicycles. US95 southbound near Clark County mile marker 35. PIO is enroute. Avoid the area. #Livesareontheline #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 10, 2020
