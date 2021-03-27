LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said three people were killed in a head-on crash near Scotty's Junction on Saturday afternoon.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office posted about the crash about 5:30 p.m. on March 27. The crash happened on southbound U.S. 95 near mile marker 99.
Details of the crash were not immediately available, but NHP said three people had died. The highway was closed in both directions while authorities investigate.
The area of the crash is about two hours northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.