LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new trial date has been set for the mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail near Mountain Springs.
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 35, was set to face a jury on Feb. 28. Court records show her lawyer filed a motion to move the trial date. The judge agreed, and a new trial date was set for Sept. 26 in Clark County District Court.
Moreno-Rodriguez is accused of strangling her son, 7-year-old Liam Husted, in May 2021 and leaving him on a trail near Mountain Springs.
Moreno-Rodriguez pleaded not guilty in an arraignment hearing on Aug. 20, 2020. Prosecutors confirmed they were considering the death penalty in the case.
