LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada inmate who walked away from a Carson City prison was arrested in Sacramento County on Tuesday on suspicion of homicide, police said in a release.
Jonathan Collin Autry, an inmate at Stewart Conservation Camp left the prison on Sunday, March 21. Two days later, the 34-year-old was taken into custody by Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
About 12:38 p.m. on March 23, California police received a welfare check call regarding a single-occupant apartment. Police discovered a man unknown to the family inside the home. The homeowner was found dead inside the residence.
Autry became "physically resistive" while being taken into custody.
Additional information on the decedent will be determined by a Sacramento County Coroner’s Office investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation. Police are unaware of any additional suspects.
Autry was serving 2-5 years in the Nevada Department of Corrections on money and credit card fraud charges.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).
