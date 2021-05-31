LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after slamming into a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle Friday night.

NHP said troopers were investigating a crash on US 95 northbound at I-15 on May 31. Another car slammed into the patrol vehicle while it was investigating the crash.

No injuries were reported, NHP said. The driver of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The crash comes as law enforcement increased patrols ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

