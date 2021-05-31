LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after slamming into a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle Friday night.
NHP said troopers were investigating a crash on US 95 northbound at I-15 on May 31. Another car slammed into the patrol vehicle while it was investigating the crash.
#breaking NHP patrol vehicle struck while investigating crash on US95NB at I-15. No injuries reported, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI. Right 2 lanes blocked at this time. Expect delays. #drivesober #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/SblUMQzxYG— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 29, 2021
No injuries were reported, NHP said. The driver of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
The crash comes as law enforcement increased patrols ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
