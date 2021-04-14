An NHP vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol released a video on social media showing a trooper's car being hit by a speeding car while troopers were working along I-15 northbound, south of Tropicana.

NHP told FOX5 that around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, a state trooper was investigating an unoccupied disabled vehicle that was in the travel lane when a white sedan struck a patrol vehicle while speeding.

The trooper was outside of the vehicle at the time and no one was injured. The driver who struck the patrol vehicle was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

NHP released the video in part to remind motorists to drive sober.

