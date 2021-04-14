LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol released a video on social media showing a trooper's car being hit by a speeding car while troopers were working along I-15 northbound, south of Tropicana.
NHP told FOX5 that around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, a state trooper was investigating an unoccupied disabled vehicle that was in the travel lane when a white sedan struck a patrol vehicle while speeding.
We had a #closecall over the weekend when one of our patrol cars was struck by a suspected DUI driver while the State Trooper was investigating a disabled vehicle in the travel lane. #ScaryMoment #SlowDownMoveOver #DriverSober #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/zVB8BAfg3d— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 14, 2021
The trooper was outside of the vehicle at the time and no one was injured. The driver who struck the patrol vehicle was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
NHP released the video in part to remind motorists to drive sober.
