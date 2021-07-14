LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are going undercover this week to catch drivers breaking the law.
They're doing it from inside large commercial trucks and invited FOX5 to tag along. In the first hour of enforcement, NHP issued more than 60 citations.
The enforcement days will consist of eight commercial trucks with troopers inside, four motor troopers and two marked patrol units. The units will focus on all traffic violations but are specifically looking for reckless driving, unsafe lane changes, speed, no seatbelts, distracted driving and impairment.
Troopers will be out in the undercover trucks through Thursday.
