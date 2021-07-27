LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol has shut down I-15 due to police activity.
NHP tweeted that there was a hard closure on I-15 starting at US 95 southbound. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the closure was between Flamingo and Charleston.
#Breaking Hard closure on IR15/US 95 SB.— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 27, 2021
Additional details weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
