LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command said that there has been a rise in wrong-way driver calls in 2021.
NHP said there have been 139 calls from January 1 through April 6 of this year; in the same time in 2020, there were 128 wrong-way calls.
NHP said this is a disturbing trend, and in an effort to protect motorists, the agency is offering safety recommendations when traveling:
- Slow Down: NHP said driving at a high rate of speed decreases the time you have to recognize and react to a wrong-way driver approaching you.
- Call *NHP: NHP said if you see a vehicle going the wrong way on a highway, safely dial *NHP, or *647, If you are on a surface street, safely dial 911.
- Avoid Distracted Driving: NHP said do not use any cell phones or electronic devices while driving.
- Drive Defensively: NHP said always look out for possible hazards, because the sooner you recognize a driver approaching you head on, the more reaction time you have.
- Avoid the Fast Lane, especially during overnight hours: NHP said many wrong-way crashes take place in the far-left travel lane.
- Drive Sober: According to Nevada Office of Traffic Safety data, 90% of wrong-way fatal crashes in 2019 involved an impaired driver.
