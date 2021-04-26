LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol ramped up enforcement near the California state line over the weekend, seeing lots of traffic stops and citations.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said there were 86 traffic stops during Sunday's enforcement, resulting in 141 citations. Of the 141 citations, 86 were for shoulder violations, one probable cause arrest for drugs, two DUI arrests and one felony DUI arrest.
One NHP motor trooper, 12 shoulder drivers, 12 citations in one stop. #followusontwitter #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/CMM3TjYxRP— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 26, 2021
NHP tweeted multiple videos of drivers illegally passing traffic in the shoulder. In one instance, an NHP trooper pulled over 12 vehicles in one stop.
Got’em 🚨🚨🚨 #shoulderdriver #primm #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/C6RQmwsn8m— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 26, 2021
5 shoulder drivers on one stop. #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/S2eqEzWaOX— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 25, 2021
🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/p33CNcJfeR— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 25, 2021
In another instance, NHP pulled over the driver of a Lamborghini that was reportedly rented for $1,200 for four hours. The driver reportedly took the Lamborghini off road and was suspected of driving impaired.
$1200 rental for 4 hours.....Off-roading while impaired in a Lamborghini....... Priceless #duistriketeam #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/Y4q9nZokvq— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 25, 2021
