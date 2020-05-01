LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking help in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.
NHP said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. April 30 on Boulder Highway near Lamb Boulevard and Desert Inn Road.
Police said a dark red or maroon SUV was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway and hit a woman crossing eastbound outside of a marked crosswalk. NHP said the driver didn't stay at the scene.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police also assisted in the investigation. LVMPD said the woman was in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital Thursday night, but NHP said the woman was stable as of Friday afternoon.
Anyone who may have witnessed the dark red or maroon-colored mid 2000’s model SUV with left front end damage before or after the crash is asking to call NHP at (702) 486-4100 or Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555. Callers can stay anonymous, NHP said.
