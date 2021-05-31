LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Monday morning.
NHP said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. May 31 on I-15 southbound near Lamb Boulevard.
Trooper Ashlee Wellman said a motorcycle was traveling southbound on I-15 south of Lamb when for unknown reasons, the motorcycle went down.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene, Wellman said. No other vehicles were involved.
#Breaking Fatal motorcycle crash I-15 southbound at Lamb Blvd. Expect delays and avoid the area. #RideSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 31, 2021
Wellman said the far right travel lane was closed for investigation. NHP said to expect delays and avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.