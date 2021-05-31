NHP GENERIC
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Monday morning.

NHP said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. May 31 on I-15 southbound near Lamb Boulevard.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman said a motorcycle was traveling southbound on I-15 south of Lamb when for unknown reasons, the motorcycle went down.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene, Wellman said. No other vehicles were involved.

Wellman said the far right travel lane was closed for investigation. NHP said to expect delays and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

