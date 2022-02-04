Nevada DMV cracks down on illegal Texas temporary dealer permits

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers in the state to not purchase or rent vehicles with Texas temporary dealer permits.
A representative of the DMV said the permits have been used across Nevada in recent months, and hundreds of vehicles with these tags have been seized and impounded.
Some of the vehicles had been stolen and sold in Nevada, they said.
DMV Compliance Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker said in a media release the permits are used on vehicles that can't be registered in Nevada for various reasons.
“Texas is aware that these permits are being misused and is working to solve the problem," he said.
The permits will usually be labeled "Texas Buyer" and are sold online for $60, a DMV spokesman said. Decker said a "flaw in the Texas dealer-licensing system has allowed individuals to register as auto dealers and then sell the permits online nationwide ... sometimes for inflated prices."
Many times, the dealership doesn't exist.
“These permits are not legal in Nevada,” Decker said. “Motorists caught driving vehicles with illegal tags are subject to citations for displaying an improper or fictitious registration, even though the vehicle’s permit will actually show as registered in Texas.”
The driver of the vehicle could be cited for the original issue with the vehicle.
A legal movement permit from Nevada DMV costs $1 and is available online at dmvnv.com through the MyDMV portal.
A new Nevada law gives a private party buyer three days after the sale to obtain a movement permit or register the vehicle, according to the DMV. The buyer needs to show a bill of sale or title and evidence of insurance to law enforcement during those three days to avoid citation.
