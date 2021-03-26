LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles compliance officers arrested three Las Vegas men in an alleged vehicle title scheme.
Yousef Hammoudeh, 61; Suleiman Showbaki, 36; and Eric Brambila, 46; were all arrested on various fraud charges. All were arrested March 17 and 18 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Nevada DMV alleges that the trio was involved in a scam involving the illegal lien sales of five vehicles with a combined value of over $328,000, including two high-end exotic vehicles.
"Falsifying title documents and fraudulently obtaining ownership of a vehicle through a lien sale is the same as stealing it,” according to J.D. Decker, Chief of the DMV Compliance Enforcement Division (CED).
In a lien sale, a body shop or garage is allowed to auction a vehicle to recoup money when the owner doesn't pay for repairs. DMV officials said the business must follow strict protocols and conduct the sale via a third party.
Investigators said Showbaki and Brambila allegedly falsified work orders for repairs on five vehicles before illegally selling them to Hammoudeh for profit. Investigators allege the work was never done on these vehicles, making the repair orders and subsequent sales fraudulent.
When Hammoudeh was arrested, investigators impounded three more vehicles, but investigators said those vehicles were being personally used by Hammoudeh and his family in Nevada using California dealer license plates he obtained through his California dealership.
Decker said the CED is targeting vehicle businesses involved in fraud by abusing the lien sale process, illegal street use of special dealer and repair shop plates, and Nevada residents who illegally maintain out-of-state plates on their vehicles.
