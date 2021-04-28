LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man awaiting the death penalty for murder, kidnapping and more died at a Las Vegas hospital earlier this month.
Patrick McKenna, 74, was an inmate at High Desert State Prison on death row. Nevada Department of Corrections officials confirmed McKenna died at Spring Valley Hospital on April 19.
McKenna was sentenced to death for first-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery. He came to NDOC on Feb. 23, 1980, according to NDOC officials.
