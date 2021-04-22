LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --Nevada state leaders are putting pressure on the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act as soon as possible.
The bill would end certain police techniques including chokeholds and carotid holds on the federal level. The bill would also work towards improving police training and invest in community programs.
Another provision of the bill would grant attorneys general the authority to step in and hold local police departments accountable under federal civil rights laws.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford recently joined Massachusetts AG Maura Healey in releasing a statement on behalf of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, calling for immediate action.
The statement reads, in part:
The justice system does not work if people in power abuse it. For more than 400 years, Black Americans and other communities of color have encountered a criminal-justice system that has consistently discriminated against, racially profiled, and treated them as less than equal. There must be comprehensive and holistic reforms to the justice system.
Black Lives Matter. It is time our justice system recognized they do too.
For the full statement visit https://dems.ag/co-chairs-call-on-senate-pass-justice-in-policing-act/.
The bill has yet to receive a vote in the Senate. 10 Republicans would be needed for passage because of the chamber’s 60-vote filibuster rule.
