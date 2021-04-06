LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A U.S. Air Force servicemember pleaded guilty to federal firearm and drug charges in a Nevada court Tuesday.
Michael Reimers, 41, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to one county of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license. Reimers was a senior U.S. Air Force servicemember assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said in late summer 2019, Reimers offered to sell numerous firearms to various buyers, including an AK-47 and a shotgun. Reimers wasn't a licensed firearms dealer, prosecutors said. Reimers also reportedly sold methamphetamine to someone in July 2019.
The case was investigated by the DEA, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Henderson Police.
Reimers faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $10.25 million. Reimers is set to be sentenced in a hearing on July 13.
