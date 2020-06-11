LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said an altercation between neighbors led to a shooting late Wednesday night.
LVMPD Lt. Daryl Rhoads said the shooting happened in the 8900 block of Partridge Hill Street, near Durango and Blue Diamond. Rhoads said neighbors apparently had an altercation earlier is the day that came to a head when one of the neighbors allegedly fired shots into the air.
One of the men shot his neighbor several times in his lower extremities, near the leg, thigh and foot areas, Rhoads said. The suspect was taken into custody.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he is stable and expected to survive, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.