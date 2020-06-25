LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide in the northwest valley Thursday night.
Police say the shooting happened on 4400 Block of Mossy Rock Court around 10 p.m.. This is in the area of Smoke Ranch and North Decatur.
According to officers, a 911 call was made by 36-year-old Andrew Cote, a resident who lives at the Mossy Rock Court address. Cote told dispatchers that he shot his neighbors.
A man and woman were found dead in a neighboring home from apparent gunshot wounds.
Cote was taken into custody inside his home without incident.
During the investigation, officers determined that Cote and his neighbors were involved in an argument. A verbal argument between Cote and the female victim lead to Cote shooting both neighbors later in that evening.
Cote was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on two counts of open murder.
The Clark County Coroner's officer will release the identities of the man and woman killed once next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(1) comment
The details will never be available. But God forbid a police officer need to defend himself. His name, age and years of service would be written for all to see.
