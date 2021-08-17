LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has identified a young woman found dead in 2016.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office located the girl on Sept. 28, 2016 off a roadway on Highway 93 north of Dolan Springs. Due to body decomposition, an immediate identification was not made and cause of death couldn't be determined. The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children created a composite sketch of the girl.
In Feb. 2020, Mohave County's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) took over the case. They decided to exhume the girl's body and collect another DNA sample in Oct. 2020, which was then sent to an outside laboratory. The lab created a full genome of the victim and the sample was used to identify potential relatives to the girl.
In early July 2021, the girl was identified as 18-year-old Kimberly Rena Jones. Jones was reported missing in 2017 out of San Bernardino, Calif. but Mohave investigators said they were never made aware of the missing persons report.
MCSO asked that anyone with information about Jones or her death contact the SIU at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408, or toll free at 1-800-522-4312. The investigation in ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.