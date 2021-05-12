LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An attic fire at a two-story apartment complex near Valley View Blvd. and Sahara Ave. displaced multiple people Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze that started at 3:15 p.m. in the 2700 of Valley View Blvd. By 4 p.m., the fire was contained.
No injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross is on scene assisting displaced. LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said about 8 people were impacted in the 4-unit complex. An estimate of the fire damage was not immediately available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
