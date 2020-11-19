LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a string of car burglaries in the southwest valley Thursday.
LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield said there were multiple reports of car burglaries in the southwest valley from 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. Nov. 19. Some of the burglaries took place and EOS Fitness near Durango and the 215; there were also reports of burglaries at a southwest valley Planet Fitness.
Police believe a group of people targeted specific parking lots, Hadfield said. Police are still going through surveillance video and investigating.
