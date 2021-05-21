LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in the west Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. May 20 on N. Rainbow Boulevard south of Westcliff Drive. Police said a Kawasaki sports bike was traveling southbound on Rainbow at a high rate of speed when a 2007 Toyota Tacoma was in the northbound lanes making a left turn into a private drive.
The truck and bike collided as they both turned into the private drive, causing the Toyota to rotate. The Kawasaki was connected to the Toyota as it spun and ended up underneath it.
The rider of the Kawasaki, only identified by police as a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota stayed on scene and didn't show signs of impairment, LVMPD said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the rider's identity once next of kin is notified.
The crash marks the 49th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021.
