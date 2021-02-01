LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist has died following a crash early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas police.
About 6:55 a.m. a sedan and motorcycle collided in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, police said. The motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma where they later died.
Roads are expected to be closed at Las Vegas Blvd. between Warm Springs and Robindale roads for a few hours.
The driver of the vehicle remained and on scene and cooperated with authorities. No additional injuries were reported. Impairment is unknown at this time.
Fatal details detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.