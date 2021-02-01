LV BLVD WARM SPRINGS FATAL

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash at Las Vegas Blvd. and Warm Springs on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

 (Traffic camera)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist has died following a crash early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

About 6:55 a.m. a sedan and motorcycle collided in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, police said. The motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma where they later died.

Roads are expected to be closed at Las Vegas Blvd. between Warm Springs and Robindale roads for a few hours.

The driver of the vehicle remained and on scene and cooperated with authorities. No additional injuries were reported. Impairment is unknown at this time.

Fatal details detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

