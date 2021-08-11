LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist died after a crash with a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police patrol vehicle late Tuesday night.
According to LVMPD, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Aug. 10 on Rampart Boulevard near Point Conception Drive. Police said a Metro vehicle was making a U-turn from southbound to northbound Rampart when a 2011 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was approaching. The motorcycle hit the back of the patrol vehicle, causing the rider to be ejected.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The LVMPD officer was not injured, police said.
Police said they are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash and who had the right of way in the crash.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the motorcyclist once next of kin is notified. Nevada Highway Patrol will take over the investigation. The crash marks the 80th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021.
