LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Tuesday evening.
According to police, officers were called to the intersection of South Hualapai Way and West Sahara Avenue around 4:54 p.m. on June 1 for a crash involving a motorcycle and Toyota sedan.
The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Sahara when it collided with the Toyota sedan, police said.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
Traffic was blocked on West Sahara Avenue near Grand Canyon Drive, while eastbound travel was blocked at Hualapai. Drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes.
The man killed on the motorcycle will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin has been notified.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
