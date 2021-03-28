LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a motorcyclist died after a crash in the west valley on Sunday night.
About 5:30 p.m. on March 28, police said officers responded to a report of a motorcycle hitting an unoccupied vehicle in the 900 block of Desert Oak Court, near Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive.
Police said the 26-year-old motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet. The motorcycle was overturned and the man was ejected before hitting the parked Toyota. The rider was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The residential cul-de-sac where the crash happened was closed for the investigation.
The identity of the rider will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
