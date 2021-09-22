LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash late Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at W. Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive. Police said a 2008 Honda sports motorcycle was traveling southbound on Torrey Pines while a 2007 Hyundai Sante Fe was traveling northbound on Torrey Pines.
Police said the SUV entered the intersection on a left turn and waited until the light was red to turn left. Police said the motorcycle ran the red light and hit the Hyundai. The motorcyclist lost control and was ejected, police said.
The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the Hyundai stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment.
Two kids, ages 11 and 4, were in the car at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation by LVMPD.
