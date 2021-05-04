LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was critically hurt after a crash Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. May 3 at E. Charleston Boulevard and Prince Lane, near Lamb Boulevard. Police said a blue 2007 Suzuki GXR1000 was headed west on Charleston at a high rate of speed when a silver 2017 Hyundai Accent on eastbound Charleston made a left turn, colliding with the motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider was ejected and was critically injured, police said. The rider was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.
The driver of the Hyundai stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment. The crash is still under investigation.
