LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was critically hurt after a crash on US 95 northbound Thursday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 28 on US 95 northbound near the Russell Road exit. Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.
Smaka said witnesses reported the motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The condition of the driver of the SUV was unknown, Smaka said.
#Breaking Critical Injury crash involving a motorcycle US95 NB near Russell Rd. All northbound lanes closed and traffic being diverted off at Russell Rd. PIO on scene. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #RideSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/QwCdij9FFy— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 28, 2021
The crash resulted in a complete closure of US 95 northbound with traffic diverting off at the Russell exit. Smaka described the traffic as "extreme congestion" and advised drivers avoid the area. Smaka said it was unknown when US 95 would reopen.
