LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The mother charged in the shooting death of her 3-year-old son had bail set at $80,000 this month, according to court records.
According to an investigation, Jasmin Vargas, 25, shot and killed her son John Jaffes while showing her new firearm to friends at an apartment complex.
Vargas' initial appearance was before Judge Bonaventure on Dec. 17 at Regional Justice Center. On Tuesday, the conditions of her release were set with high-level electronic monitoring, no contact with minors unless approved by Child Protective Services and no access to weapons, records show.
Vargas was also told to "stay out of trouble" by the court. Vargas is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.
Her preliminary court hearing was set for Jan. 5, 2021 before Judge Amy Chelini.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.