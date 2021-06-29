LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mother accused of killing her son has been extradited to Las Vegas.
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested in Colorado after her son, 7-year-old Liam Husted, was found dead just outside of Las Vegas near Mountain Springs.
In a Colorado court hearing earlier this month, Moreno Rodriguez waived extradition and asked not to be contacted by law enforcement about the case until she secures legal counsel.
Jail records show Moreno Rodriguez is in Clark County Detention Center custody. According to court records, Moreno Rodriguez will have an arrest warrant return hearing Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
Moreno Rodriguez is accused of leaving the San Jose area with her son in May before traveling to Victorville, then Las Vegas. Then Moreno Rodriguez traveled alone to Colorado where she was later found and arrested.
Husted was found dead near a hiking trail in Mountain Springs. He was an unidentified child until his father in the San Jose area contacted police, and police positively identified the boy through DNA analysis.
