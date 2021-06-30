LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by the mother's boyfriend has been arrested on prostitution charges.
Tayler Nicholson, 21, was arrested Wednesday on three charges of soliciting/engaging in prostitution and possessing a deadly weapon.
Tayler is the mother of Amari Nicholson, who was reported missing in May while Tayler was out of town and later found dead. Tayler's boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, was arrested in connection to Amari's death.
Nicholson was set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Rhodes also appeared in court Wednesday, where prosecutors declined to pursue the death penalty in his murder case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.