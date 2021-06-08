UPDATE (June 8): The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was arrested in Denver, Colorado.
According to LVMPD, Moreno Rodriguez will be booked an area jail pending extradition to Las Vegas.
On the morning of June 8, 2021, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested in Denver, Colorado by the Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force led by the @FBIDenver. She will be booked into an area jail pending extradition to Las Vegas.#BREAKING @FBILasVegas #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/lC0SmGF68x— LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 8, 2021
LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer will hold a news conference on the arrest at 2 p.m. this afternoon.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Monday said the little boy found dead near Mountain Springs was identified as 7-year-old Liam Husted from San Jose, California. Now, his mother is wanted on charges of open murder.
In partnership with the San Jose Police Department, local authorities were able to connect the homicide case to a missing boy out of California.
A family friend told police the boy resembled the composite sketch seen in news media coverage. The mother, identified as 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, was last seen with Liam about two weeks ago.
Based on an investigation, police can place Rodriguez' 2007 dark blue Dodge Caliber in Laguna Beach, Calif. on May 26 and then Victorville, Calif.
"Liam was discovered early in the morning on the 28th of May," Spencer said. "Shortly thereafter on the 29th of May, we know that the vehicle was traveling on I-70 near Grand Junction, Colorado."
Rodriguez was last seen on May 31 in a Denver-area hotel room. She checked in to the establishment with the same vehicle.
There is an arrest warrant out for Rodriguez in the open murder case.
The child's grandfather, Chris Husted, described the seven-year-old as a sweet, innocent boy.
"It is a complete tragedy and Liam will be very missed. My son is very distraught by the news. Liam was a special needs child, at a disadvantage and dependent on others kindness. Unfortunately his mother took that away,” Husted said.
Police ask anyone who works at a hotel or motel to check their registries to see if Rodriguez checked into their businesses between May 27-28.
Have info? Call LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(2) comments
Sad, indeed. People are murdering their unwanted, 'burdensome' children because of poor choices rooted in selfishness and lack of regard for human life.
So incredibly sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.