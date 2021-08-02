LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mother accused of strangling her 7-year-old son to death was indicted by a grand jury Friday morning.
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 35, was indicted by a grand jury in Clark County District Court and faces a murder charge after her son, Liam Husted, was found dead on a trail outside of Las Vegas in May.
According to prosecutors, Moreno-Rodriguez admitted to strangling her son before dumping his body near Mountain Springs. The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed Husted died from strangulation and his death was ruled a homicide.
Moreno-Rodriguez then drove to the Denver area where she was later arrested, then extradited back to Las Vegas. Moreno-Rodriguez lives in the San Jose area and told Husted's father she was leaving with the boy shortly before his death.
Moreno-Rodriguez will have an arraignment hearing in court on Wednesday, according to court records.
Yeah, let's see what happens in this case and whether this person is punished to fit this terrible crime. Looks like criminal justice reform has backfired on these idiots in charge.
