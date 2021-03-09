LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman accused of leaving her toddler at a Las Vegas Strip hotel has been extradited to Clark County.
Mariam Ramos, 26, was arrested in February in California after her toddler was found Dec. 29 inside a bathroom at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel. According to an arrest report, Ramos reportedly asked to be taken to a shelter before she was dropped off on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to court records, Ramos faces a child abuse charge. In a hearing Tuesday, Ramos was appointed a public defender and was not granted bail. Her next hearing was set for March 15.
