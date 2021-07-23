LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mother accused of killing her two children has officially been brought back to Nevada.
Jovan Paris Trevino, 33, was arrested on two counts of murder after allegedly drowning her two young children, a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl. Trevino checked herself in to a Bullhead City, Ariz. hospital shortly after the alleged killings.
Henderson Detention Center records show Trevino was booked at 6:21 p.m. Thursday. As of Friday morning, Henderson court records didn't show a scheduled court date for Trevino.
According police, officer and firefighters were called to the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place near west Galleria Drive and north Gibson Road on July 19 for a medical emergency. Police said they found the children dead in the home.
According to records from Henderson Justice Court, Trevino's ex-fiance called police to report the children were found dead from drowning in the home. The man said the children were drowned in two separate bathtubs and he identified Trevino as the mother of the children. Police said the two bathtubs were filled halfway with water when they arrived.
Clark County officials confirmed first to FOX5 that Trevino worked as a Family Services Assistant with the Department of Family Services. The department is the local child welfare agency that works to protect children from abuse and neglect.
