LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite a spike in homicides nationwide last year, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police continue to have the most success of any major police department solving these most-serious of cases with a clearance rate of more than 90%. Still, Metro is determined to keep the remaining 10% from becoming just a statistic.
“Unfortunately, there are those cases that we can’t solve, and it is important that everyone realizes that we never forget,” Lt. Ray Spencer who oversees Metro’s Homicide Section said.
The department shares the names, faces and stories of victims on their website making sure everyone has access to unsolved homicide cases in Las Vegas dating back for decades from recent cases, to cases in the 90s, the 70s, all the way back to the 50s.
The website shares clues in some cases like that of Jane Doe #7, found dead in the spring of 1997 wearing two distinctive rings or John “Sandstone” Doe wearing a striped orange and blue shirt when his skeletal remains with a gunshot wound to the back of the head were found in a cave in 2005.
Though their cases have gone cold, they are never closed and continue to be worked on.
“We’ve increased our capabilities in our Cold Case Unit here recently by adding some fulltime detectives, we also have part-time detectives, but we always are looking for new ways and new efforts to make sure that the public doesn’t forget,” Lt. Spencer explained.
On Metro’s unsolved homicide page, you can learn more about the victims, potential suspects, and clues in the cases. Here is the link: Open Cases By Year (lvmpd.com)
