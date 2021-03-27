LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Valley will soon welcome its fifth Harbor center for struggling kids and teens in Henderson. This will happen likely "by the end of the year," according to Brigid Duffy, chief of the juvenile division at the Clark County’s District Attorney Office.
Since they opened their first location in 2016, the Harbor locations have seen about 14,000 children, and have had a 94% success rate, according to Duffy's most recent provided data from last May.
“Six percent of those kids that saw us, ended up in the juvenile justice system,” said Duffy. "I do get emotional about it, because I think it's made an incredible impact.”
She said when police encounter a low-level offender in the field, such as a teenager getting in a fight, or getting caught smoking marijuana, they’ll often drop those juveniles off at one of the Las Vegas Valley's four Harbor locations, rather than ticket or arrest them.
This past August, two new Harbor assessment centers opened, doubling the program's presence and impact in the valley.
"We'd love to have a 100% success rate, but when you do this as long as a lot of us have done in this system ... as long as we can just get one, we know we've succeeded,” said Duffy.
Students who commit a minor misdemeanor first offense are sent to the Harbor for mental health and supportive services. But the Harbor doesn’t just help the kids, it also helps strengthen public safety in general, according to Duffy.
"For my job, I can focus on those true public safety issues, and I can let counselors, and therapists … and mentors deal with kids who make a dumb decision to go get drunk at a park, or smoke a joint, or steal a candy bar,” said Duffy. “I need to work on the guns, sex offenses, people breaking into homes, that's it. So it's been a great. It’s been a great thing since 2016.”
Duffy said there have been more local kids struggling with their mental health recently due to the isolation caused by COVID-19 and distance learning.
The Harbor is open to walk-ins, free of cost, and doesn't require insurance. To learn if one of the Harbor locations can be a possible source of help for your family, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.