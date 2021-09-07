LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 86-year-old man is believed to be missing in the Las Vegas area.
According to a Silver Alert issued by the Grants Police Department in New Mexico, Danny Salter was last seen in Las Vegas on Aug. 31. Salter reportedly purchased a bus ticket to visit family in Denver, but never boarded the bus in Las Vegas.
Silver Alert-Grants, NM-Danny Salter(86) 5’04”, 174 lbs., brown eyes black hair. Last seen wearing a white T-shirt with “In Loving Memory of Barbara Ann Irving” printed on the front, khaki pants, and white sneakers. Believed to be in Las Vegas, NVhttps://t.co/1MqFOKKEv6 pic.twitter.com/avAKqkDfgf— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) September 6, 2021
Salter is described as 5'4" tall, weighing 174 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with "In Loving Memory of Barbara Ann Irving" printed on the front, with khaki pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on Salter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact GPD at 505-287-4404.
