LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Minnesota man was run over by his own motorhome in Laughlin this week.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened just before 7 a.m. on April 26 at Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort RV Park, 1650 S. Casino Drive, in Laughlin.
Police said the driver, 67-year-old Bob Bruner from Albany, Minnesota, was backing his 2004 Tiffin Allegro out of an RV spot. The man had a trailer attached to the back and the trailer jackknifed as he was backing out.
Police said when the man tried to correct the issue, he fell out of his RV. Witnesses told police the man hit his head as he fell and the RV continued forward on top of him.
The Clark County Coroner's Office said Bruner died of blunt force injuries in an accident.
The crash marked the 40th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021.
