LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five people from Salt Lake City were arrested in Mesquite for their role in a March 19 home invasion.
Mesquite Police said the homeowners, who were not home while people broke into their homes, called 911 around 12 p.m. while watching live video of the invasion, providing dispatchers descriptions of the suspects.
When officers arrived, they contacted and arrested a man in a stolen car. While the driver was being arrested, police said four other suspects were seen by neighbors fleeing on foot. With the help of neighbors, detectives were able to track down the remaining suspects at a nearby park.
Mesquite Police identified 18-year-old Mohamed Mohamed and 19-year-old Pole Singoma, both of Salt Lake City, as those charged for felony home invasion with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle.
The two suspects were booked in the Clark County Detention Center. The other three suspects were juveniles from Salt Lake City, and they were arrested for similar charges and were taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police said the located a loaded handgun, clothing and other stolen property which was thrown while the suspects were fleeing the home.
