LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said two men were hit by a car early Friday morning, resulting in road closures.
LVMPD Lt. Miguel Ibarra said the crash happened around 6 a.m. at Warm Springs Road and Bruce Street just east of Spencer Street.
Police said two men were in the middle of the street and were hit by a vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital and one was in critical condition, Ibarra said.
Warm Springs was closed in both directions from Spencer to Eastern while police investigated. Additional details weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
