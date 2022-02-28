UPDATE (Feb. 28, 2022): The Clark County Coroner's Office determined Victor Ortiz, 21 months old, died from blunt force head trauma in the setting of macrocephaly.
Macrocephaly is defined as an overly large head, with a circumference more than two standard deviations from the mean for a given age and gender.
The manner of death for Ortiz was undetermined, according to the coroner's office.
LVMPD said the investigation is still open and no arrests have been made as of Feb. 28, 2022.
Original story: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a child's death at a valley hospital on Dec. 5.
According to documents from Clark County Family Services, the agency received a report that medical personnel had responded to an injured child and that a hospital had determined the child to be in critical condition. The report stated a concern that the explanation provided for the child's condition was not consistent with medical evaluation.
The Clark County Coroner's office confirmed that Victor Ortiz, 21 months old, died on Dec. 5 at the hospital. His cause and manner of death are expected to be released by the coroner.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said on Monday that they still are investigating the case.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
